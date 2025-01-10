Cape May County Officials Looking for an Experienced Dick

The Cape May County Prosecutor has announced he's looking to make a new hire for his department.
Prosecutor Jeffrey H. Sutherland says his office is searching to fill a county detective position - and, they're hoping to find someone with some experience.
There's a history of detectives being called dicks
Most recently the term dicks has been assumed to be derogatory in nature. (Or maybe the name of a sporting goods store.)
It used to be that detectives were widely referred to as dicks, and private detectives were called private dicks.
(Are you blushing right now?)
Legend has it that the comic strip character Dick Tracy was given the first name Dick because of the usage of the popular word dick at the time.
How the term dick began as meaning detective
According to a post on the site, english.stackexchange.com, when is comes to detectives, the term dick is not offensive, it's just "old-fashioned."
An article on LinkedIn by Dave Hagel includes this information:
"One theory is that the word dick came from the Romanian word “dik” which means “to see” or “to watch”. This term was often used in the late 1800s by criminals who believed they were being watched carefully by law enforcement or government security agencies. Another theory is that the name was based on a legendary fictional Scottish detective named Dick Donovan who was the central figure in numerous investigation mystery novels in the late 1800s. "
Back to the job in Cape May County
If you're interested in the detective position in Cape May County, you should have a 4 year college degree and/or some experience in a similar position.
The benefits look good. Find out more here.
