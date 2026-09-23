Imagine this... it's Sunday evening at 8:30, and you just gotta have Wawa.

You're already in your PJs - but, that's OK, because it's perfect attire for hitting up your local Wawa.

You just need something on your feet.

What not wear your brand new Wawa Western Boots? In candy-apple red, no less.

Yes, you're now ready for your Wawa check in!

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Wawa Wawa

Wawa Puts Western Boots Up For Sale

After teasing it on social media, Wawa has added to their line of Wawa apparel with red, western boots adorned with the Wawa logo.

Is this the most perfect Wawa thing ever?

The boots are available in red only, and in various sizes. They appear to be for women - but, hey, who am I to judge?

The Wawa logo is on the sides of the boot, and apparently, also printed on the insole.

Cost? $130.

Here's the description of the boots, found at Wawa.com: "Crafted with a tapered silhouette, decorative stitch detailing, block heel, and durable rubber sole, these boots combine standout style with comfortable all-day wear."

The boots are only available on the website, and not in the stores. (And, that's really a shame. If only I could only park my car out by the gas pumps, and then come inside the store and try to find my size of Wawa boots....)

So, what do you say? Are you ready to order a pair and show off your love for Wawa?

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