We hear it all the time: Police officers really do put their lives on the line each and every day.

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PBA 59 Via Facebook PBA 59 Via Facebook

Update on Middle Township Police Officer Austin Kapurelos

Back on Friday evening, October 16th, Middle Township police officer Austin Kapurelos was conducting a traffic stop on Route 47. He was standing on the shoulder of the road, when he was struck by a vehicle.

The driver has been charged in the case.

Officer Kapurelos was rushed to the hospital with a number of serious injuries.

PBA 59 has now, on Facebook, issued an update on his condition. They say he has been released from the hospital and transferred to a rehabilitation facility.

He still has a long recovery road ahead, but this is certainly encouraging news.

From the PBA:

"We want to sincerely thank everyone who has donated, shared, and supported Austin and his family during this difficult time. A special thank you to the Atlantic City Police Department, along with the many law enforcement agencies throughout Cape May County, who came out to show their support. The outpouring of love and encouragement has been incredible!"

Continued good thoughts and prayers to Austin - one of our true local heroes!

Atlantic County's 10 Most Wanted Fugitives Updated September 22, 2026 Gallery Credit: Chris Coleman