In the summer of 2019, W.L. Goodfellows and Company closed its doors after serving up food for 35 years.

And since then, not much has happened with that rather large building on the White Horse Pike in Galloway. But maybe soon that will change.

I drove past that restaurant the other evening and started to think about what could be built there that would really be great for the area. Something that would be a big deal. Something that would be a destination.

So, with that in mind, I assembled a quick list of fourteen restaurants that would be a very nice addition to that part of the White Horse Pike.

And should you be interested in opening any of these, W.L. Goodfellows is still for sale. It's described on the listing as,

8500 sf restaurant sitting on 2.15 acres with 200' of frontage along the White Horse pike. Parking for over 100 vehicles, 210 dining seats, 60 bar seats and 80 outside seats. Good location with many hotels and businesses in the area. Building is in need of updating and repairs, but has great layout.

14 Restaurants that Could Replace W.L. Goodfellows in Galloway For whatever reason, South Jersey seems to lack many chain restaurants that are commonplace in practically every other part of the state. Here's how we can change that...