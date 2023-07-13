What’s Going Into this Building in Somers Point?

Very interesting to see some construction going on in the Ocean Heights Plaza/ShopRite Shopping Center in Somers Point.

JK JK loading...

In the last year or two, Pier One vacated their building in the shopping center, and Norman's Hallmark has now opened in the space.

Get our free mobile app

JK JK loading...

But, not all of the space, apparently.

Something else is happening in part of the building.

Construction on one side of the building leads us to believe that another business will also be moving in. What is it?

JK JK loading...

We checked minutes of recent Somers Point Zoning and Planning Board Meetings and didn't see anything that looks like it refers to the building being done there.

So what it is?

JK JK loading...

What do you hope it is? Leave your answers in the comments. (If you have inside absolute knowledge of what's going there, I'd love an email from you: joe.kelly@townsquaremedia.com.)

Let the speculation begin!

Ten Radical Ideas for that Empty Lot on the Black Horse Pike in Mays Landing For years, a huge plot of land on the Black Horse Pike in Mays Landing (across from Chuck E. Cheese) has been sitting vacant. Here are ten out-of-the-box ideas for what could be built there to make it a regional destination.