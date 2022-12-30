I came across this article from Cheapism and thought it was a yummy topic. What is New Jersey's "Most Beloved Restaurant Chain"? Everyone loves food articles and we want to see what was named for Jersey. So I dug in and took a look at what Cheapism selected for us here in the Garden State and I was not shocked to see this eatery topping our list in New Jersey.

I must admit I was recently at this chain because of their latest commercial campaign which features Jersey's own Danny DeVito. Danny has a series of commercials that are currently running and they always make me laugh and crave a sub, so I ran over to my local Jersey Mike's so I could get the DeVito treatment and watch them create my sandwich right before my eyes as Danny says "It's a Jersey Mike's Thing".

Yes, Danny made me experience "baby-like wonder" and I had to go over and order a sub and watch it being made it was "dinner and a show".

According to Cheapism, "Though Jersey Mike's is one of the fastest growing chains in the U.S., it's still loved by customers in its home state of New Jersey. The history of the chain is long, and it began with Mike's Subs in 1956 on the Jersey Shore. Meats for your sandwich are still sliced in front of you so you know they're fresh, and getting your sub "Mike's way" with veggies and the special vinegar and oil sub dressing and spices is the best way to go."

I enjoy Jersey Mike's and I'll usually grab a #2 or a #10 or a cheesesteak. Unlike Danny though, I do not like a lot of oil & vinegar, just a little, don't drown my bread lol

What is your fav at Jersey Mike's? Do you agree with Cheapism's pick for Jersey's most beloved restaurant "chain"? Post your comments below.

