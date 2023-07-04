Why Didn’t I Know New Jersey Had These 6 Beautiful Waterfalls

Is a winter hike in the future, you might want to check out one of these beautiful waterfalls right here in New Jersey.

In the spring and summer, we look for places to cool off in the heat. We'll be doing that again soon. Spring and summer will be here before we know it. But, so many listeners tell me that they look for somewhere to hike in the winter.

These beautiful waterfalls are surrounded by beautiful parks for hiking or just taking a nice walk.

These stunning waterfalls are all in New Jersey in different areas of the state. From Tenafly, West Milford, Columbia, and more places, these parks and waterfalls are just gorgeous places for a winter walk or somewhere to cool off in the hot months of New Jersey, according to onlyinyourstate.com.

Asking google, the definition of a waterfall is:

A waterfall is a river or other body of water's steep fall over a rocky ledge into a plunge pool below. Waterfalls are also called cascades. The process of erosion, the wearing away of earth, plays an important part in the formation of waterfalls.

Growing up in Pennsylvania, we have several beautiful waterfalls that we visited every summer, but who knew New Jersey has these 6 beautiful waterfalls? I definitely need to check these out.

In the gallery you will see websites to click on, you are not allowed to swim in these. Some of them charge to get into the park, but most are free. But, if these falls are like anything I grew up close to, you can feel the spray from the falls.

Speaking of the beautiful falls, here are the 6 waterfalls in New Jersey.

6 Spectacular Waterfalls To See In New Jersey