Wildwood, NJ, Man Charged For Paintball Gun During Bar Argument
Officials in Wildwood say a man has been charged for allegedly possessing a firearm during an argument at a local bar.
Luckily, that firearm turned out to be just a paintball gun.
Around lunchtime Wednesday, March 8th, Wildwood Police responded to the Firehouse Tavern on Park Blvd. for an altercation involving a person who reportedly had a weapon.
Upon their arrival, officers identified twenty-four year old Martin Perez of Wildwood as the suspect in question. During the course of this investigation, a witness came forward and admitted to disarming Perez after they engaged in a verbal dispute.
Perez was taken into custody without incident and the weapon was safely turned over to police.
Perez had in his possession a black in color replica handgun, which was found to be a T4E TPM1 .43 caliber training pistol, also known as a paintball handgun.
Perez was charged with fourth-degree unlawful possession of a weapon and later released on a summons.
The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.