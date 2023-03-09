Wildwood, NJ, Man Charged For Paintball Gun During Bar Argument

Wildwood, NJ, Man Charged For Paintball Gun During Bar Argument

Wildwood NJ Police - Photo: TSM Illustration

Officials in Wildwood say a man has been charged for allegedly possessing a firearm during an argument at a local bar.

Get our free mobile app

Luckily, that firearm turned out to be just a paintball gun.

Around lunchtime Wednesday, March 8th, Wildwood Police responded to the Firehouse Tavern on Park Blvd. for an altercation involving a person who reportedly had a weapon.

Upon their arrival, officers identified twenty-four year old Martin Perez of Wildwood as the suspect in question. During the course of this investigation, a witness came forward and admitted to disarming Perez after they engaged in a verbal dispute.

Firehouse Tavern in Wildwood NJ - Photo: Google Maps
loading...

Perez was taken into custody without incident and the weapon was safely turned over to police.

Perez had in his possession a black in color replica handgun, which was found to be a T4E TPM1 .43 caliber training pistol, also known as a paintball handgun.

Perez was charged with fourth-degree unlawful possession of a weapon and later released on a summons.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

21 Best Dive Bars in South Jersey

We recently took to Facebook to assemble a list of the best dive bars in South Jersey. Pull up a seat and check out our list!

The Absolute Best Diners in South Jersey

You'll want to check out these diners in South Jersey -- the best of the best.
Filed Under: Cape May County, Cape May County NJ News, Wildwood, Wildwood NJ News
Categories: News, South Jersey News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From Cat Country 107.3