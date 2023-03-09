Officials in Wildwood say a man has been charged for allegedly possessing a firearm during an argument at a local bar.

Get our free mobile app

Luckily, that firearm turned out to be just a paintball gun.

Around lunchtime Wednesday, March 8th, Wildwood Police responded to the Firehouse Tavern on Park Blvd. for an altercation involving a person who reportedly had a weapon.

Upon their arrival, officers identified twenty-four year old Martin Perez of Wildwood as the suspect in question. During the course of this investigation, a witness came forward and admitted to disarming Perez after they engaged in a verbal dispute.

Firehouse Tavern in Wildwood NJ - Photo: Google Maps Firehouse Tavern in Wildwood NJ - Photo: Google Maps loading...

READ MORE: Firehouse Tavern in Wildwood Ranked One of the Best Dive Bars in South Jersey

Perez was taken into custody without incident and the weapon was safely turned over to police.

Perez had in his possession a black in color replica handgun, which was found to be a T4E TPM1 .43 caliber training pistol, also known as a paintball handgun.

Perez was charged with fourth-degree unlawful possession of a weapon and later released on a summons.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

21 Best Dive Bars in South Jersey We recently took to Facebook to assemble a list of the best dive bars in South Jersey. Pull up a seat and check out our list!