A 15-year-old male from Wildwood is facing a conspiracy to commit murder charge after authorities said he attempted to stab a police officer during a mental health episode.

The scene unfolded around 7:30 Thursday morning inside of a unit at the Wildwood Housing Authority Commissioners Court located at 3700 New Jersey Avenue.

At the scene, an officer spoke to a person who called 9-1-1 that said her 15-year-old son had been acting out of control and threatened her other 10-year-old son during a family dispute.

That officer was eventually able to make contact with the teen after entering a locked bedroom.

Once inside,

The Officer ... observed the juvenile standing near an open window. The Officer immediately communicated with the juvenile, however he walked towards him in an aggressive manner. Without warning, the juvenile suddenly removed a fixed six-inch blade kitchen knife from the pocket of his hooded sweatshirt and attempted to stab the Officer in his neck.

The officer was able to subdue the teen after a brief struggle and he was taken into custody.

The unidentified teenager has been charged with the following:

First-degree conspiracy to commit murder

Second-degree aggravated assault

Third-degree possession of a weapon for unlawful purpose

Third-degree resisting arrest

Fourth-degree unlawful possession of a weapon.

The officer was treated for a minor cut to his hand at a local hospital.

The juvenile is currently being held in the Ocean County Juvenile Intake Center.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.