Bring on Summer! What’ll Be Hot at Wildwood’s Awesome Water Parks

Summer is still months away in South Jersey but we've already got the itch for cooling off on these hazy days of summer at one of Wildwood's awesome water parks.

Let's take an advance look at the summer fun to come at the water parks on the Wildwood Boardwalk.

Ocean Oasis Water Park & Beach Club

Ocean Oasis Water Park & Beach Club at the end of Surfside Pier, 2500 Boardwalk, North Wildwood opens for 2022 season on June 18th. Ocean Oasis Water Park and Beach Club is one of two Moery's Piers waterparks on the Wildwood Boardwalk.

Ocean Oasis moves to the beat of its own tropical rhythm. Private cabanas commune around a fire pit forming an atmosphere of tranquility set apart from the most exciting collection of waterslides and play areas at the Jersey Shore.

Raging Waters Water Park

Morey's Raging Waters Water Park, on Mariner's Pier, Schellenger Avenue, Wildwood, opens for the 2022 season on June 9.

Raging Waters has exciting waterpark rides and attractions for all ages, plus two interactive children's water play areas. The three-level activity area boasts fun for the whole family with cargo nets, climbing ropes, water guns, water sprays, and slides in these interactive children’s play areas.

Splash Zone Water Park

Splash Zone Water Park, 3500 Boardwalk, Wildwood, is open for the 2022 season on June 19.

Slide, splash, spin, and hang 10 at Wildwood’s best water park for families! Don't miss the Beast of the East!. Combine spectacular views of the park, boardwalk, and the beach with intense, super soaking thrills as you twist, turn and soar through the whitewater rapids on the only 5-person raft ride on the east coast.

Here's a photo gallery of some of the highlights from Wildwood's awesome water parks...

