I got a call this week that completely broke my heart and I haven’t stopped thinking about it since.

Barry Errickson Jr. is a 16-year-old from South Jersey who lights up every room he walks into.

He’s got a huge smile, a big personality, and one mission: to ride all the rides at Morey’s Piers in Wildwood. But there’s one problem… he doesn’t have a friend to go with.

South Jersey Teen With Down Syndrome On The Hunt For A Friend For The Rides Photo submitted by Barry Errickson Sr. loading...

Meet Barry

Barry has Down Syndrome, but if you ask his dad, Barry Sr., there’s nothing “down” about him, and he’s absolutely right.

Barry is just a regular teenage guy who loves hot dogs, ice cream, and dancing to whatever music is playing. He’s funny, a total flirt, and obsessed with cheeseburgers and pizza.

He also loves playing jokes for attention, making small talk with anyone who’ll stop and chat, and showing off all his little gadgets, bright-colored toys, and dangling strings. Oh, and he shares his birthday with his best friend, Sadie the Australian Shepherd. She’s 10 and adorable.

Barry Needs A Ride Buddy submitted & used w/ approval from Barry Errickson Sr. loading...

Let’s Help Barry Make Some Summer Memories

It’s easy to forget what it was like being 16 and just wanting to belong. Barry just wants someone his age to ride roller coasters with, talk about life, eat too much junk food, and laugh until their stomachs hurt.

If you’ve got a teen in your life or if you are one who’s open to making a new friend, consider meeting Barry. He’s the kind of kid who will make your summer unforgettable. Who doesn't want to have a blast with a great friend making memories at Morey's Piers?

Wildwood is waiting, and so is Barry. If you'd like to meet Barry, you can message his dad on Facebook HERE or message us on the app, and we'll get you in touch! Just click the "message us" button.

