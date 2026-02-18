This is why we can't have nice things.

There are bad people in the world, and sometimes they try to ruin in for everyone.

Theft Reported From The Giant Wheel at Morey's Piers in Wildwood, New Jersey

What's worse than stealing from a child? How about stealing from all children - and adults, too.

The Cape May Herald is reporting that someone made off with parts of the Giant Wheel at Morey's Piers - parts that are worth over $175,000!

The Wheel is currently being renovated, and apparently someone used the occasion to steal several pieces of the wheel, made from steel, from a temporary work area.

Just how do you walk off with large pieces of a Ferris Wheel without someone noticing?

Morey's Says Work Will Continue to Get Wheel Ready for The Season

Officials with Morey's are quoted by The Cape May Herald as saying work on renovating the wheel will continue to go forward, and the plan is to have the ride ready to go this summer.

Yay Morey's Piers!

Refurbishment of the ride began in the fall, and it's a big commitment to update such as ride.

The Giant Wheel Has a Robust History in Wildwood

According to information on Wikipedia, the 156-foot tall wheel opened in 1985. It's certainly one of the tallest Ferris Wheels on the east coast. Generations of families who've visited Wildwood and Morey's Piers have been on the ride at least once.

There are a lot of family vacation photos with the wheel in the background!

