Wildwood Mourns Passing of Jack Morey of Morey’s Piers

It truly is a sad day for Wildwood, New Jersey.

A fixture of the Wildwoods - and of South Jersey, Jack Morey, has passed away. He was 63.

Jack Morey of Morey's Piers passes away

According to a news release from Morey's Piers, Jack Morey was the "creative force" behind Morey's Piers.

Morey was the company’s Executive Vice President, Chief Creative Officer, and was behind much of what goes on at Morey's Piers today.

Morey was also involved with so much more in the Wildwood area:

"The Rio Grande Avenue Gateway, the iconic “Wildwoods” sign, the Wildwood Dog Park and Beach, the Socratic Outdoor Learning Center, the Doo-Wop style architecture, Starlux Mini Golf, and his latest project the Big Little 9 Golf Course are just a few, and of course, Morey’s Piers and Resorts, all bear Jack’s unique vision."

Morey's passion and hard work will certainly be missed!

Many remember Jack Morey

Joey Contino, the person behind the website Wildwood Video Archive, worked for Morey's Piers for eight years, and said this about Jack:

"Jack’s passion, creativity, and dedication transformed Morey’s Piers into a cherished destination for countless families. His innovative vision brought new attractions and experiences that captivated visitors of all ages.

"I’ve never met anyone so happy and full of joy as he watched families create cherished memories."

Here are more remembrances of Jack, as shared on Facebook:

From Carl A. Donato Jr.:

Here's a story Bob Kelly of Fox 29 did about Jack and one of his endeavors, the Big Little 9 Golf Course:

Jack Morey made a difference. He will be missed.

