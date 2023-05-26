Wildwood’s Barefoot Fest Adds Lauren Alain, Establishes Hotline

The Barefoot Country Music Fest is quickly approaching!



The third annual event happens on Wildwood Beach June 15 -18. Headliners include Blake Shelton, Kid Rock, Darius Rucker, and Jon Pardi.

Over 40 country acts will be performing, and that includes Hardy, who has just added to the lineup a few days ago.

Wait! There's more!

Rising superstar Lauren Alaina is also joining the list of performers!

You can find out more and get your Barefoot tickets here.

Barefoot's producers have also added a new hotline: It's the WILDwood Hotline! Its purpose is to answer questions on lodging, parking, shuttles, and more. The hotline is in operation daily from 9 am - 5 pm. The phone number is 609-522-4546. You can also send an email to: info@Wildwoods.org.

Another announcement about Barefoot: The location of the Will Call - Box Office has changed, to a bigger air-conditioned facility. The new location is 3601 Ocean Ave, Wildwood, NJ 08260.

We hope to see you on the Beach in Wildwood!

Photos with the Cat at the Barefoot Country Music Fest in Wilwood, NJ Did we take your photo?