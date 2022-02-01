We'd love to fix you up with a pair of great tickets and pit passes to see Morgan Wallen at Madison Square Garden in New York City!

Morgan Wallen's hits include, "More Than My Hometown", "Whiskey Glasses", and his latest hit "Sand in My Boots":

Morgan Wallen is playing Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, February 9th and we want you to win tickets, courtesy of Big Loud Records!

As the big winner, we'll also hook you up with a $100 Wawa gift card!

The only way to enter to win is to do so on our app. You can find out about downloading our free App here.

Get our free mobile app

All regular Cat Country Contest Rules apply. This is a multi-station Townsquare Media contest.

