Win Your 2025 Barefoot Country Music Fest in Wildwood Passes

The pre-sale ticket window for the Barefoot Country Music Fest in Wildwood opens Friday at 10 am - but, you can win tickets before they're available by listening to Cat Country 107.3.

The 5th annual Barefoot Country Music Fest will happen on the Wildwood Beach June 19th - 22nd 2025.

Last year sold out

Tickets for the Barefoot Country Music Fest go on sale on Friday, September 27th.

This will be your chance to score your 4-day passes at the year's lowest prices.

According to festival producers, you can lock in your tickets for just $39. The 2024 edition of Barefoot sold out - and this one probably will as well.

No acts for 2025 have been announced - but I can tell you that you will not be disappointed! The Barefoot Country Music Fest has come through each year with some of country music's biggest artists, up-and-coming superstars, and legends of music.

In a couple more years, the question won't be "Who's playing Barefoot?" The question will be who hasn't played Barefoot?"

Win Barefoot tickets Friday morning on Cat Country 107.3

Before Barefoot passes go on sale, you'll have a couple of chances to win free tickets on the Cat Country 107.3 Morning Show with Joe and Jahna.

Listen Friday (September 27th) at 6:20 am and 7:20 am to win!

Good luck! We hope to see you on the Wildwood Beach in June!

