Yeehaw! Your Own Dutton Ranch is Waiting in Egg Harbor Township

If you watch the TV show, "Yellowstone", starring Kevin Costner, you know the show is set on a beautiful ranch in Montana.

On the show, the Dutton family home is a log cabin - a 5,000-square-foot log cabin. It's on a spread estimated at 750,000 acres. That's real estate easily valued in the billions of dollars.

While South Jersey isn't known for cowboys and expansive ranches, a ranch currently for sale in Egg Harbor Township might pique some of your cowboy/ranch interests.

The property is currently on Realtor.com.

This ranch is located right on English Creek Avenue, and you may have passed it hundreds of times without realizing just what was behind the main driveway.

We're going to take you there!

Realtor.com Realtor.com loading...

Misty Acres Ranch in EHT is currently for sale, for $3,800,000

The ranch includes 8.4 acres of land - plenty of room for you and your horses!

There is a clubhouse with a garage on the property, but there are also plans for an almost 12,000-square-foot dwelling, that you can build and personally decorate.

Realtor.com Realtor.com loading...

Horse lovers will love this property

On the property, there is a seven-stall stable, plus a lot of riding trails, a horse jumping arena, and more.

There's a river or canal that runs through the property, and plenty of other amenities as well.

The property is being sold by Tracey Yarborough of BHHS Fox & Roach, through their Sea Isle City office.

Find out more here, and check out the photos below.

SOURCE: Realtor.com

Check out this Horse Ranch for Sale in Egg Harbor Township Buy Your Very Own Dutton-Like Ranch in South Jersey! Gallery Credit: Joe Kelly