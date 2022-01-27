You May Soon Be Unable To Pay Toll With Cash On AC Expressway

If you're traveling around New Jersey without an E-zZ Pass, now may be the time to get yourself one.

It's not confirmed just yet, but things are in the works right now within the Garden State to completely do away with cash payments at all the tolls. The powers-that-be want all the toll roads in NJ to be cashless enterprises, so if you're one of the few people that has yet to bite the bullet and sign up for an E-Z Pass, now is probably the time to do so.

Information has been released by the South Jersey Transportation Authority that confirms they're looking to award a contract to a company that can create a cashless toll system and maintain it for the expressway. The expressway is reportedly intended to serve as the Guinea pig toll road. If the system is proven to work, then the intention is to implement it on both the Garden State Parkway and the New Jersey Turnpike.

NJ.com does say, however, that there is another way drivers could pay without having to purchase an E-Z Pass. If you don't have an E-Z Pass account by the time these cashless toll booths are implemented, then you will be billed via snail mail and have to pay the toll that way.

What does this mean for the toll collectors?

Well, exactly what you think it means. Yes, those jobs would disappear. Apparently, an agreement between the toll collectors' union and the two authorities was struck in 2022 via a two-year contract. Many who signed that reportedly knew the end was in sight.

There has yet to be a date set for the AC Expressway's transition to cashless toll collection, but bids for the new system aren't due until mid-March, so we could be waiting to hear about that date for a while.

Source: NJ.com

