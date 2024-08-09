NJ Boaters Beware: 10+ Superstitions All Fisherman Swear By

Are you afraid to step on a crack? Of course, you don't want to break your mother's back. We're talking superstitions and the chokehold they have on so many different groups of people.

Are you afraid of black cats? As for me, I love most animals. Black cats included. I absolutely will not, however, walk underneath a ladder if I can help it. Also, I can't tell you the last time I cracked a mirror, either. I won't lie, I really do try my hardest not to open any umbrellas inside.

I guess I'm a bit more superstitious than I realized.

One group of people here in the Garden State that have a specific set of superstitions all their own are the people who own their own maritime vessels. Boaters and fishermen alike have certain traditions they adhere to while on the water whether they know why they do them or not.



Popular maritime superstitions

Boaters and fishermen often hold superstitions because their work takes place in a highly unpredictable environment where safety is a constant concern. It's no secret that the ocean can be unforgiving, so these superstitions that seem silly to us offer a way to exert some control or influence over their uncertain circumstances.

The ocean can be calm one moment and violent the next. This unpredictability can be terrifying, and superstitions provide a way to make sense of the chaos or to feel like there’s something they can control. Many superstitions involve rituals or practices that, while not scientifically proven to prevent accidents, might inadvertently encourage safer behavior.



Most of these superstitions serve as preservational purpose, to be honest. They offer comfort, tradition, and a sense of control over the uncertainties of life at sea.

Do you know any boaters who follow any of these?

13 Superstitions of Fisherman and Sailors Gallery Credit: Jolana Miller