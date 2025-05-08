This may be TMI, but I've suffered from annoying lower back pain ever since hitting puberty.

To keep it PG, let's just say I grew up too fast. Now, I suffer from some pain after my spine and back muscles said "absolutely not" after I went from no chest to, well... If you know what I look like, then you get what I mean.

If you've ever dealt with back pain, you know how it feels when you move too much in the wrong direction. It's like I advance three decades with what should have been one simple movement

Looks like I'll be taking quite a few dips in the ocean this summer to try and keep my back pain at bay.

Swimming may be the cheapest and easiest fix for lower back pain. If you live near the Jersey Shore, you're literally sitting right next to a giant therapy center.

Swimming In The Ocean Can Help Relieve Lower Back Pain In NJ This Summer Photo by Isaac Y. Takeu on Unsplash loading...

Why Swimming Is A TOTAL Back Pain Game Changer

Water takes the pressure off of your joints and spine, right? It makes moving around way less painful. SO, that means you can do exercises that strengthen your core and back without worrying about making the pain any worse. It's like working out, but make it gentle.

A new study actually found that people suffering from chronic lower back pain saw way better results swimming than doing regular exercises at home or even physical therapy. Their back muscles actually got stronger. As a result, they had much less pain and felt even better overall.

Sounds good to me.

Do This To Alleviate Back Pain In NJ This Summer Photo by Steve Adams on Unsplash loading...

Ditch Back Pain And Hit The Beach

If you live near the beach, you're probably paying crazy rent. You might as well get some free physical therapy out of it, right?

We could all use some saltwater healing. Hopefully, more pain-free mornings are in our futures.

