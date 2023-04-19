Young teens try to carjack woman at gunpoint at Cherry Hill, NJ Walmart

🔴 Three young teens approached a woman in the Cherry Hill Walmart parking lot

🔴 One teen had a handgun in his waistband

🔴 The woman drove off instead of complying with their order to get out

CHERRY HILL — A woman was nearly carjacked by three young teens including one with a gun in a Walmart parking lot late Monday night.

Cherry Hill police said a woman sitting inside her vehicle parked at the store on Route 38 was approached by a group of teens under the age of 16 around 11:20 p.m. including one with a gun in his waistband

When they ordered her out of the vehicle the woman drove off and called police.

Officers found a 13 and a 15-year-old from Camden and a 14-year-old from Pennsauken still in the parking lot. A K-9 search of the parking lot found a handgun near where the teens were located.

They were charged with carjacking, conspiracy, unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of a firearm by a minor.

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

Biggest NJ company layoff notices in 2022 and 2023 In some cases, workers may be offered back their jobs or transfers to different locations.

Here’s a look at more than a dozen of the biggest announcements within two years.

LOOK: 20 American foods that raise eyebrows outside of the US Stac ﻿ ker compiled a list of 20 unusual and uniquely American foods that might raise eyebrows outside the U.S.