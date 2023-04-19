Young teens try to carjack woman at gunpoint at Cherry Hill, NJ Walmart

Young teens try to carjack woman at gunpoint at Cherry Hill, NJ Walmart

Walmart in Cherry Hill (Google Street View)

🔴 Three young teens approached a woman in the Cherry Hill Walmart parking lot

🔴 One teen had a handgun in his waistband

🔴 The woman drove off instead of complying with their order to get out

CHERRY HILL — A woman was nearly carjacked by three young teens including one with a gun in a Walmart parking lot late Monday night.

Cherry Hill police said a woman sitting inside her vehicle parked at the store on Route 38 was approached by a group of teens under the age of 16 around 11:20 p.m. including one with a gun in his waistband

When they ordered her out of the vehicle the woman drove off and called police.

Officers found a 13 and a 15-year-old from Camden and a 14-year-old from Pennsauken still in the parking lot. A K-9 search of the parking lot found a handgun near where the teens were located.

They were charged with carjacking, conspiracy, unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of a firearm by a minor.

