10 Things About Wildwood’s Barefoot Country Music Fest Before You Go

The Barefoot Country Music Fest is happening on the Wildwood Beach this Thursday - Sunday!

1. Who's Playing?

A lot of country music stars! Jason Aldean, Eric Church, Florida Georgia Line, Cole Swindell, and more!

Do you know that song "Fancy Like?" That's by Walker Hayes - he'll be there. So will Bret Michaels - the lead singer for the rock group Poison. He swears he's also been a country guy. You know Tom Hanks, right? He might be at Barefoot. His wife, Rita Wilson is a country singer and she'll be performing!

This could be your last chance to see Florida Georgia Line in person. The guys are currently in the midst of pursuing separate solo careers.

2. Can I still get tickets?

Yep! Click here.

3. Can I still win tickets from Cat Country 107.3?

There's a chance. You should listen to Cat Country 107.3 and keep checking catcountry1073.com. Download our app to get notifications.

4. What am I going to wear?

Whatever you want. Be ready for hot - and - as we found out last year - be ready for rain (just in case.)

There are "Theme Nights" - Friday is "Diamonds and Denim," Saturday is "WildWest" and Sunday is "Stars and Stripes."

5. What's with the wristbands?

First of all - DON'T TAKE IT OFF once it's on! You'll need it on all weekend. You can actually use your wristbands in the festival to make purchases. Details here.

6. Why is there more than one stage?

So the music never stops! When the main stage is quiet, the other stages will be rockin'!

7. What time does the festival start? End?

Thursday, the music starts at 6 pm, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, it's 1 pm. End? Late - you don't need to get up early, so you?

8. What can I bring to the festival?

Answers to that question and more can be found here.

9. Will Cat Country be there?

The whole time! We can't wait to see you!

10. Will Cat Country be giving away cool t-shirts like last year?

Probably!

We'll see you in Wildwood!

