1,000 Jersey Shore Kayakers Take to Toms River NJ Waters for a Record-Breaking Paddle
The waters off of Pine Beach became a rainbow as more than 1,000 paddlers in their colorful kayaks attempted to break a world record.
The historic paddle took place the morning of August 20th.
Boats paddled east along the Pine Beach shoreline for about 1/2 mile, up to the Pine Beach Yacht Club, and then back again.
The goal: To set a new Guinness World Record for the most kayaks and canoes in a continuous mile-long parade, according to raceforum.com.
The number to beat was 329, the number of boats launched in 2021 in Poland, raceforum.com reports.
There were about 1,200 kayakers and many canoers who showed up to be part of the moment, NJ.com reports, organized by Paddle for the Bay.
While NJ.com says there's been no OFFICIAL confirmation from Guinness, it does appear the kayakers accomplished their mission. Results can reportedly take up to 3 months to be certified, according to NJ.com.
Congratulations to all the paddlers!