15-year-old among victims of drive-by shooting in Trenton, NJ

🔴 Three adults and a 15-year-old were shot from a passing vehicle

🔴 They were in stable condition Wednesday morning

🔴 No arrests have been made in the shooting

TRENTON — Three adults and a 15-year-old teen were struck by gunfire in a drive-by shooting Tuesday afternoon.

Multiple shell casings were found after shots were fired from a passing vehicle in front of Rosalía Food Market on North Stockton Street, Trenton police Lt. Nate Bolognini said. The victims, all male, were shot in their lower extremities and hospitalized.

The vehicle with several people inside sped off after the shooting.

No arrests have been made and no suspects have been identified, according to Bolognini.

The victims were in stable condition Wednesday morning.

Violent crime in Trenton this year

There have been six shootings with 11 victims and three homicides in Trenton so far this year, according to Bolognini.

Bolognini asked anyone with information about the shooting to call 609-989-4000.

Shooting scene on North Stockton Street in Trenton 3/22/23 Shooting scene on North Stockton Street in Trenton 3/22/23 (Brian McCarthy) loading...

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

