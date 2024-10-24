$165,000 Lottery Ticket Purchased at English Creek Shoprite

Quick! Call your wife!

Ask her if she happened to buy a lottery ticket when she went shopping at the Shoprite in Egg Harbor Township earlier this week.

If she doesn't answer your call, well, you might be in trouble.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Winning lottery ticket was purchased in EHT

New Jersey Lottery officials say a winning ticket sold for Wednesday's Jersey Cash 5 drawing was purchased at the Shoprite in the English Creek Shopping Center on the Black Horse Pike.

The winning ticket is worth $165,867!

Not a bad trip to the grocery store!

Officials say all 5 numbers were selected: 7, 11, 26, 37, and 45. The extra number was 2, and the Bullseye number was 7.

As of yet, no one has come forth with the winning ticket. The store will receive a $2,000 prize for selling the winning ticket.

Get our free mobile app

"Mega Millions" Lottery Jackpot Tops $220 Million Getty Images loading...

Big Jackpot hits

Another lottery winner in Wednesday's drawing: A winning Powerball ticket was sold in Georgia. That winning ticket is worth $478.2 Million.

The Mega Millions jackpot currently stands at $229 Million.

SOURCE: New Jersey Lottery

When I Win the Lottery, There Will Be Signs Check out this $20 Million Dream Home Gallery Credit: Joe Kelly