177th Fighter Wing Did Eagles Game Flyover, Got TV Shout-Out

If you were watching the pre-game flyover of Lincoln Financial Field during the National Anthem before Sunday's commanding win by the Eagles in the NFC Championship game, you saw our local Jersey Devils from the 177th Fighter Wing live on national TV.

The 177th's fly-by was so impressive that the announcing crew brought it up again during the first half of the game, saying what a great sight it was to see.

The crew from Egg Harbor Township's 177th Fighter Wing were paying attention and put the snippet from Fox TV up on their Facebook page.

Your Jersey Devils, from the 177th Fighter Wing of the New Jersey Air National Guard, flying a four-ship F-16C delta formation over Lincoln Financial Field Stadium, for the national anthem, prior to the Eagle's NFC Championship win!

Fly Eagles Fly!

If you've been living under a rock and aren't familiar with it, the 177th Fighter Wing is a unit of the New Jersey Air National Guard community-based force based at the Atlantic City International Airport.

Known as the Jersey Devils, the wing’s federal mission is to provide combat-ready personnel, aircraft and equipment for worldwide deployment in support of US Air Force objectives. The 177th’s state mission is to protect life and property, provide disaster relief, and ensure public safety.

Occasionally, they are called on to do cool things like fly over local stadiums before important events like Sunday's NFC Championship game.

