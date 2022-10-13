177th Fighter Wing Night Exercises at Atlantic City International Airport

Like any good team, our friends at the 177th Fighter Wing need to do some practicing every now and then.

The Air National Guard flight team, based at Atlantic City International Airport in Egg Harbor Township, has announced that they have night training planned for the next few nights, through and including Saturday night (October 15th.)

There will be night flying, plus " related sirens/horns and pyrotechnic explosions during the span of the exercise."

As many like to say, "It's the sound of freedom!"

Officials with the 177th want area residents to be aware of the exercises and that "something happening" at the airport is a "good thing."

More from the 177th:

"This exercise is a typical training event required every 12 to 18 months to ensure mission capability and survivability in an overseas military operation.

It is designed to evaluate and ensure mission readiness in support of worldwide deployment. Activities will be limited to the confines of the base."

Thanks, 177th Fighter Wing, NJANG, for keeping us safe!

