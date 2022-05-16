Authorities in Camden County say they have arrested two people in connection to the murder of an 18-year-old man in Camden over the weekend.

According to Camden County Prosecutor Grace MacAulay, 19-year-old Mihkael Greene and 21-year-old Nysar Streater, 21, both of Camden, have been charged with first-degree felony murder in connection to the fatal shooting of 18-year-old Yahmir Catoe, also of Camden.

Police say around 10:15 Saturday morning, officers with the Camden County Police Department responded to the area of the 1000 block of Lakeshore Drive in Camden after multiple 911 calls were received about a shooting.

At the scene, officers located Catoe lying on the ground in a nearby park suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was taken to Cooper University Hospital where he died that afternoon.

During the investigation, detectives determined that Greene and Streater were attempting to rob Catoe when Greene fatally shot Catoe. Streater, who was physically restraining the victim, was also shot in the hand by Greene during the robbery.

Streater was treated at Cooper University Hospital and taken into custody on Saturday. Greene was taken into custody in Camden Sunday evening.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit at (856) 580-5950.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

