19 children recently went missing in Philadelphia — see their pictures

Authorities in Philadelphia are asking for your help as they search for 19 missing children.

These kids, some as young as 1 year old, have all been reported missing between the end of August and early October.

If you have seen any of these juveniles — and in some cases, their parents — you are asked to contact the Philadelphia Police Department immediately.

Call or text (215) 686-TIPS

19 children reported missing in Philadelphia over the past 6 weeks These 19 children, including toddlers, runaways, and parents taking their children, have been reported missing between late August and early October 2024 in the City of Philadelphia. Gallery Credit: Chris Coleman

The best cheesesteaks in Philadelphia? Locals pick these 22 spots! The best spots for cheesesteaks in Philadelphia as picked by people who live and eat in Philadelphia.

This list is in no particular order with a sample Google review for each eatery. Gallery Credit: Chris Coleman

Missing children Philadelphia PA October 2024, missing children Philadelphia PA September 2024, missing children Philadelphia PA August 2024, Muniyr Green and Talee Green, Hailey Marie Heilmeier, Jose Figueras, Daequan Wright, Arianna Palmer, Naissheeta Reynolds and Nasheed Black, Brooklyn Wolbert, Jaden Fernandez, Jaiden Brownlee, Ciani Hines, Nyauniah Bacon and Syven Bacon, Yusuf Williams-Bay, Julines Santana, Mason Richardson, Tahajah Mincey, Natasha Knox, Heaven Velez, Kahliyah Kenner, Mkhai Washington