Authorities in Atlantic City say a 19-year-old man was shot early Tuesday morning.

According to the Atlantic City Police Department, officers responded to the 800 block of North Pennsylvania Avenue around 1:15 AM for a report of a man who had been shot.

The victim, a 19-year-old man from Atlantic City, was taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center-City Division for treatment of his injuries.

How you can help

Anyone with information about this shooting is urged to contact the Atlantic City Police Department's Violent Crimes Unit at (609) 347-5766. Information can also be submitted anonymously via text message to tip411 (847411); begin the message with ACPD.

