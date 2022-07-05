Egg Harbor Township NJ Police Look to Identify Backpacking Bicyclist
Egg Harbor Township Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a man caught on camera.
Police aren't saying what the man may have done, or if he is a suspect in something. they only say at that they wish to identify him "in reference to an ongoing investigation."
If you can help the police, you're urged to call the Egg Harbor Township Detective Bureau at (609) 926-4051. You can also send an email to: cid@ehtpd.com.
SOURCE: Egg Harbor Township Police Department.
Check out $8.5 Million Home in Egg Harbor Township
Seaview Harbor Home is breathtaking!
PICTURES: See Inside Johnny Cash's Spectacular Rural California Estate
A stunning rural estate in California that once belonged to Johnny Cash is currently for sale for $1.8 million dollars. Pictures of the 5-bedroom, 4.5-bathroom, 4,500-square-foot historic property show unique wood accents throughout the house, a paneled music room where Cash used to write songs, his-and-hers master suites and more.
The carefully maintained grounds also include a pool, a covered outdoor kitchen and a sitting area with a firepit among the other amenities of the fine home, which Cash designed and built in 1961.