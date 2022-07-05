Egg Harbor Township NJ Police Look to Identify Backpacking Bicyclist

Egg Harbor Township Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a man caught on camera.

Police aren't saying what the man may have done, or if he is a suspect in something. they only say at that they wish to identify him "in reference to an ongoing investigation."

Egg Harbor Township Police Department Egg Harbor Township Police Department loading...

If you can help the police, you're urged to call the Egg Harbor Township Detective Bureau at (609) 926-4051. You can also send an email to: cid@ehtpd.com.

SOURCE: Egg Harbor Township Police Department.

