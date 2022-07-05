Unidentified Pedestrian Struck and Killed in Atlantic City NJ

Officials are attempting to positively identify a man who was struck and killed by a car in Atlantic City late Friday night.

Atlantic City Police say the accident happened close to 11:30 pm on July 1 at the Kentucky and Pacific Avenues intersection.

A man - not yet positively identified - was struck by a car. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the driver of the car, a 26-year-old woman from Egg Harbor Township, remained on the scene. Police have not released her identity.

The crash remains under investigation by Atlantic City Police and by the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office Fatal Accident Unit.

Anyone who may have witnessed the accident is urged to "contact the ACPD Traffic Bureau and provide any cell phone video footage and/or statements. Officer Joseph Bereheiko of the Traffic Bureau can be contacted at 609-347-5744 or text anonymously to tip411 (847411). Begin the text with ACPD."

SOURCE: Atlantic City Police Department.

