Millville high school alum Buddy Kennedy recently got the call to the majors with the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Kennedy is more known for his offensive prowess, but was flashing the leather on the fourth of July, starting a beautiful 4-6-3 double play on Monday against the Giants.

So far in 14 games, Kennedy is hitting just .192, but has 10 RBI and a home run.

The former Millville high star got the call to the show back on June 17. He hit a grand slam home run for his first big league home run on June 20, but injured his wrist the next day, forcing him from the Arizona lineup.

He returned to the lineup on June 25 as a pinch-hitter and has been playing second-base for the D-Backs, making 12 appearances at second.

That double play showed him flashing some fireworks in the field on the fourth of July, and we're hoping to see many more highlights from Kennedy this season.