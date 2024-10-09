Authorities in Camden County are asking for your help as they search for two missing 15-year-old girls.

However, officials have not indicated that the two cases are related.

Sa’niya Williams of Camden, NJ, missing

In a social media post on Tuesday, the Camden County Police Department says they are looking for Sa’niya Williams from East Camden.

She was reported missing from her home on the unit block of North Dudley Street and is described as follows:

Black female

5’ 4”

120 pounds

Brown eyes

Black hair

Police say she was last seen wearing a white hooded sweatshirt and rainbow-colored shorts and is known to frequent the Broadway corridor, Whitman Park, and Centerville sections of Camden.

Sa’niya Williams of Camden, NJ, missing - Photo: Camden County Police Department Sa’niya Williams of Camden, NJ, missing - Photo: Camden County Police Department loading...

Angelina Rodriguez of Camden, NJ, missing

Also on Tuesday, the Camden County Police Department said Angelina Rodriguez from the Lanning Square section of Camden has been reported missing from her home on the 500 block of Roberts Street.

She is described as follows:

Hispanic female

5’ 6”

175 pounds

Brown eyes

Red hair

She was last seen wearing a black shirt, black and gray tights, and green sneakers, and is known to frequent Lanning Square, Bergen Square, and East Camden.

Angelina Rodriguez of Camden, NJ, missing - Photo: Camden County Police Department Angelina Rodriguez of Camden, NJ, missing - Photo: Camden County Police Department loading...

How to help Camden County Police

Anyone with information on either girl's whereabouts is asked to call the Camden County Police Department tip line at (856) 757-7042.