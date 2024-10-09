2 15-year-old girls reported missing in Camden County, NJ
Authorities in Camden County are asking for your help as they search for two missing 15-year-old girls.
However, officials have not indicated that the two cases are related.
Sa’niya Williams of Camden, NJ, missing
In a social media post on Tuesday, the Camden County Police Department says they are looking for Sa’niya Williams from East Camden.
She was reported missing from her home on the unit block of North Dudley Street and is described as follows:
- Black female
- 5’ 4”
- 120 pounds
- Brown eyes
- Black hair
Police say she was last seen wearing a white hooded sweatshirt and rainbow-colored shorts and is known to frequent the Broadway corridor, Whitman Park, and Centerville sections of Camden.
Angelina Rodriguez of Camden, NJ, missing
Also on Tuesday, the Camden County Police Department said Angelina Rodriguez from the Lanning Square section of Camden has been reported missing from her home on the 500 block of Roberts Street.
She is described as follows:
- Hispanic female
- 5’ 6”
- 175 pounds
- Brown eyes
- Red hair
She was last seen wearing a black shirt, black and gray tights, and green sneakers, and is known to frequent Lanning Square, Bergen Square, and East Camden.
How to help Camden County Police
Anyone with information on either girl's whereabouts is asked to call the Camden County Police Department tip line at (856) 757-7042.