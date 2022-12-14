A tragedy occurred inside a garage in Gloucester County where two men were found dead Tuesday morning.



Lloyd Campbell and Allen Nichols were discovered in a detached automotive garage at a house on E. Monroe Street in Paulsboro.

A family member tells 6abc.com a customer seeking the automotive services of one of the victims reportedly visited the home and after no one answered the door, entered the garage where they found the lifeless bodies of Campbell and Nichols.

Both are suspected victims of carbon monoxide poisoning, according to 6abc.com.

The garage reportedly offered towing and automotive services.

Get our free mobile app

An investigation by Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office remains active as officials move to confirm the deaths were in fact a case of carbon monoxide poisoning.

25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today? Below, find out where 25 of the most infamous crimes in history took place — and what the locations are used for today. (If they've been left standing.)