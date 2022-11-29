2 Gloucester County, NJ Men Charged in Riot at U.S. Capitol

Two men from Gloucester County, NJ have been formally charged for participating in the January 6, 2021 riot at the United States Capitol Building.

David Kraus and Nicholas Kraus are father and son, and both reportedly breached the Capitol in Washington D.C. on January 6th following a pro-Trump rally where they spent more than 15 minutes inside, Patch.com reports.

55-year old David Kraus, of Sewell, and 32-year-old Nicholas Kraus, of Pitman were identified by the U.S. Department of Justice through images posted to Facebook and Parler, according to Patch.com.

Both are now facing multiple federal charges, including Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds and Disorderly Conduct on Capitol Grounds.

A third man, Russell Dodge Jr., 39, of Salem County, who accompanied The Kraus' into the Capitol Building, has also been charged.

All three were taken into custody on November 15th.

