Tragedy struck a small town in South Jersey over the weekend. New is circulating about a 36-year-old man who was killed in a hit-and-run Saturday night in Winslow Township.

Get our free mobile app

Authorities say Jon R. Kitzmiller II, of Sewell, was struck down as he crossed Andrews Road near Lehigh Manor Drive just before 7:30 p.m.

The driver responsible apparently didn’t stop after the accident. Not too many other details are known about the driver of the vehicle besides the fact that the car was not present at the time Kitzmiller was discovered.

READ MORE: Serious Route 55 Crash Reminds All NJ Drivers To Stay Alert

Kitzmiller was rushed to a nearby hospital, but sadly, he didn’t make it.

Winslow Township Police Canva loading...

Still No Description Of The Vehicle

Police haven’t released any details about the vehicle involved: no make, model, or color. That makes it even harder for loved ones to get closure.

It has not yet been revealed why Jon was out for a walk or where he was headed. What we do know is that his life ended far too soon, and someone out there drove away instead of offering help.

READ MORE: NJ Drivers Warned Not To Get Behind The Wheel While Tired

Jon was from Sewell, a tight-knit area in Washington Township, Gloucester County. When something like this happens, it’s not just one family who grieves, it’s all who knew the individuals it impacted. It’s a heartbreaking reminder that pedestrian deaths are rising, especially when drivers don’t stay at the scene.

If you were in the area Saturday night and saw something (anything), please reach out to Winslow Township police.

New Jersey's 50 Most Violent Towns Based on FBI statistics, these are the 50 most violent towns in New Jersey. Gallery Credit: Matt Ryan