Police are investigating a fatal accident overnight in Gloucester County that was brought to their attention by Apple crash detection.

According to the Washington Township Police Department, at about 2:30 early Tuesday morning, February 4th, their officers responded to a report of an accident on Pitman-Downer Road near Chapel Heights Road that was automatically called into the Gloucester County 9-1-1 Center.

Apple crash detection, on newer iPhones, automatically calls emergency services if it detects a severe accident. An automated message will tell first responders the approximate location of the accident.

At the scene, cops found 34-year-old Christian C. Benyard of Sewell had been ejected from his vehicle. Despite efforts from emergency medical personnel, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

A preliminary investigation found that Benyard was driving northbound on Pitman-Downer Road toward Chapel Heights when his vehicle left the roadway and hit an embankment. That impact caused the vehicle to go airborne before colliding with and severing a utility pole. The force of the crash resulted in Benyard being ejected.

Pitman-Downer Road near Chapel Heights Road in Washington Township NJ - Photo: Google Maps

Pitman-Downer Road was closed for about four hours while officers conducted their investigation, which remains active.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or has relevant information is asked to contact Ofc. Frank Cicalese with the Washington Township Police Department (856) 589-6650.

