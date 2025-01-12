2 Heroes Thwart Carjacking Attempt in Mays Landing

Two people came to the aid of a food delivery person Saturday afternoon, and saved the day in Mays Landing.

It happened just after 3:15pm.

To the rescue

Hamilton Township Police say they responded to the 6200 block of Sears Avenue for the report of an attempted carjacking.

According to police a 53-year-old man was making a food delivery when he was attacked by a man who attempted to steal his car.

Two witnesses came to his aid, chasing the assailant away. He fled to a nearby housing complex.

When police arrived on the scene they were able to track down and arrest the suspect without incident.

Arrested was Ray’Quan Summers, 18, of Mays Landing. He's been charged with robbery and is being held in the Atlantic County Jail. They say Summers sustained minor injuries during the arrest.

Two heroes

Police have not identified the Good Samaritans, but applaud their actions.

"This was a great collaborative effort by our citizens and the police to remove a violent suspect from our community."

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

