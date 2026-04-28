There is so much construction in our area at this time of the year - especially in our Shore towns.

We probably take it for granted, but some of the work can be very dangerous.

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Two Received Electric Shocks While Working in Ocean County

Two workers in Ocean City were seriously injured in an accident Monday morning.

Ocean City NJ Fire Officials say two private contractors, working on a job on Somerset Lane were electrocuted when their metal ladder came in contact with a live wire.

CBS3 reported that one of the workers was moving the ladder outside of a home when it came in contact with wires. The second person tried to help the first person when that person also touched the metal ladder.

The Ocean City Firefighters Association says firefighters, police, and AtlantiCare paramedics and physicians all responded to the scene. They provided life-saving support and transportation from the scene.

The two wear flown, via helicopter, to Thomas Jefferson Hospital in Philadelphia for treatment. Their condition is not known, and the two have not been publicly identified.

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