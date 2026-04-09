The legend of Dave Portnoy continues...

If you didn't know, Dave Portnoy is the king of online, on-camera pizza reviews.

He's the original, he is the standard. No one else come close.

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Dave Portnoy Pays a Visit to Ocean City, New Jersey

A few summers ago, pizza reviewer Dave Portnoy paid a visit to Ocean City to review some pizza. Manco and Manco and Prep's were on his list.

Towards the end of one review, Portnoy decided to do a review of Kohr Brothers Frozen Custard.

Kohr Bros. has several locations in Ocean City, plus Wildwood, Stone Harbor, and Cape May. They can also be found in Delaware, Maryland, and Virginia.

Portnoy tacked his review at the end of his Prep's Pizza review... and he wasn't overly impressed, scoring the frozen custard a 7.5 score.

You can see his review here at the 3:46 mark of the video:



The History of Korh Bros. Frozen Custard

Archie Kohr bought an ice cream machine back in 1917. With his brothers, Elton and Lester, they modified the machine, making frozen custard. They opened a stand at Coney Island in 1919 and their product exploded.

In just two days, they sold over 18,000 cones at a nickle each.

Through the years, they opened up locations up and down the East Coast.

Can anything beat a Kohr Bros cone on a warm summer evening on the Ocean City Boardwalk?

SOURCE: Kohr Bros.

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