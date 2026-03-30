We've all had it happen to us at one time or another.

You're enjoying a day at the beach or the boardwalk, eating your favorite boardwalk food - like french fries - when a bird swoops down out of nowhere and steals one.

What the heck!

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Research To Save Boardwalk Food From the Birds

The secret to keep seagulls from stealing your food at the Shore may be one of the most simpler things we've ever heard.

Laura Kelley, writing in TheConversation.com, says she and her colleague Neeltje Boogert put their heads together to find a way to keep seagulls from stealing their food.

They set up research and ultimately figured this out: If you display a pair of eyes on your food's packaging, that will be enough to keep the birds away.

Googly eyes! Who knew?

Kelley writes: "Many animals – both wild and domesticated – are very aware of eyes, which can indicate the presence of a predator or be used to communicate intent. Direct eye contact often conveys aggression, while looking away indicates a lack of threat."

She says that animals see eyes and become defensive, so putting eyes on things can become a natural deterrent.

Kelley points out that some creatures already have natural "eye spots" on them that work in their favor.

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More About the Research and Testing

Kelley says she and her partner put the idea into practice by making eyes to put on food takeaway packaging. They tested that packaging near unmarked packaging, and found that birds would not go to the packaging with eyes.

So, will it work on the Ocean City Boardwalk and other places? Well, it's worth a try, right?

SOURCE: TheConversation.com

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