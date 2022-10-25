The Country Music Association has unveiled the first round of performers at the upcoming 2022 CMA Awards, which is set to take place in November. Miranda Lambert, Morgan Wallen and Carrie Underwood are just a few of the A-Listers set to grace the stage during the awards show.

Lambert — the CMA's most-nominated female artist of all time — will perform "Geraldene," which is one of three tracks that appears both on her latest studio album, Palomino, as well as her stripped-down The Marfa Tapes project from 2021. Underwood is on deck for a rousing rendition of "Hate My Heart," her newest single, while Wallen — who's up for Entertainer of the Year for the first time at this year's awards show — will perform his hit, "You Proof."

Also on deck to perform is Luke Bryan, who is co-hosting the 2022 CMAs with former NFL quarterback Peyton Manning. He'll take a break from his hosting duties for a live performance of "Country On," his newest single.

Pearce is scheduled to perform an unnamed, special song from her 29: Written in Stone album, but that's not all: She's also appearing alongside Kelsea Ballerini and Kelly Clarkson for a live rendition of "You're Drunk, Go Home," a collaboration that appears on Ballerini's September 2022 album, Subject to Change. The team-up between the three women isn't a huge surprise: TMZ leaked the news earlier this month, and Billboard subsequently confirmed the collaboration with the CMA.

It's not the only collaboration on deck at the awards show. Zac Brown Band will appear alongside Marcus King and Jimmie Allen for a special group version of their song, "Out in the Middle." Plus, Hardy will appear alongside Lainey Wilson — the latter of whom is the CMA's most-nominated artist of 2022 — for a performance of their brand-new duet, "Wait in the Truck."

But perhaps the most special moment of the CMA Awards this year will take place right at the beginning: The show will open with a special, all-star tribute to Loretta Lynn, who died early in October.

More performers for the 2022 CMA Awards are expected to be announced in the coming weeks. Tickets to the show go on sale Tuesday (Oct. 25) at 10AM CT. The 2022 CMA Awards will air live from Nashville on Nov. 9 at 8PM ET on ABC.