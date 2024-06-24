Did We Take Your Photo With Our Cat at Barefoot 2024?

Luke Bryan closed out four big days and nights in Wildwood with a memorable performance!

Recap of Barefoot 2024

The Barefoot Country Music Fest has come to a close, an event many will always remember.

Headlines and opening acts performed over the 4 days, with a sold-out crowd showing appreciation.

By the time the headliners took the stage each night, the Wildwood beach was packed from the stage to the boardwalk.

Old Dominion opened up the festival with a great performance Thursday night. The following nights featured Keith Urban, Kane Brown, and Luke Bryan.

Other featured performers included Bailey Zimmerman, Scotty McCreery, and Rodney Atkins.

Barefoot stirred things up with an appearance by the Beach Boys and Bret Michaels.

Big stories about Barefoot included the crowds and the weather.

Crowds were tremendous with attendance building throughout the afternoon each day.

Weather - well, it was pretty near perfect. While folks inland were feeling the heat, the cool ocean breezes coming up the Wildwood beach made it very comfortable.

What about next year?

You can lock down the dates in your calendar for next year.

The 5th-anniversary edition of the Barefoot Country Music Fest will happen June 19 - 23, 2025.

No acts have yet been announced, but we're anticipating some fantastic performers for 2025!

Thanks!

A big thank you to our friends in law enforcement, who kept their eyes on everything through the week! We heard of no major incidents at the festival.

Also, thanks to the City of Wildwood and the people of the area for being great hosts.

The producers of the festival hit this one out of the park. We can't wait `til next year!

Did we take your photo at Barefoot? Keep reading to find out!

