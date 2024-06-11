It's just over a week away! Can you believe it?

If you're still looking for tickets to this year's Barefoot Country Music Fest in Wildwood, don't worry. We've got you covered.

We're back at it again this week with our Barefoot Ticket stops! It's a chance for you to win 4-day passes to this summer's Barefoot Country Music Fest coming up NEXT WEEK!

The Barefoot Country Music Fest is June 20-23 on the beach in Wildwood and will feature country music's BIGGEST superstars including Old Dominion, Kane Brown, Keith Urban, and Luke Bryan. In all, over 40 different artists will play at this year's festival!!

You can check out the complete festival lineup here.

Our Barefoot ticket tour will be ALL OVER South Jersey this week at multiple locations with tickets for you EVERY 15 MIN!

Barefoot Country Music Fest 2024

Wednesday, June 12th stops (All thanks to the New Jersey Lottery):

12p-1p: My Neighborhood Deli in Millville right off of Cedar Street!

3p-4p: Huck's Hometown Market off of Mill Creek Road in Manahawkin!

Thursday, June 13th stops:

3p-4p: Look for us at the Lukoil Station in McKee City, right off the Black Horse Pike! All thanks to folks at the New Jersey Lottery!

5p-6p: Next, you'll find us sampling some awesome Gray Whale Gin and Patron at Joe Canal's on Fire Road!

Friday, June 14th stops:

12:30p-1:30p: Look for us at the Pantry One, right off Route 47 South in Cape May Court House! All thanks to folks at the New Jersey Lottery!

3p-4p: Next, you'll find us hanging out at Pirates Of Wildwood Mini Golf at 3414 Boardwalk, all thanks to NJ Lottery!

5p-6p: Finally, we'll be tasting Gray Whale Gin and Patron at Liquor Downtown on Rio Grande Avenue in Wildwood.

Saturday, June 15th stops:

12p-1p: Look for us AND our sister station, SoJo 1049, Roger Wilco in Pennsauken sipping some Bacardi and Patron to start off our Saturday right.

3p-4p: Next, it's off to Joe Canal's in Rio Grande to sample some Sea Glass Wine.

6p-7p: Finally, we'll be wrapping up the day trying more Gray Whale Gin and Jim Beam at the Buy Rite off the Black Horse Pike in Williamstown!

We hope to see you this week!

In the meantime, relive the immaculate vibes brought to us by last year's BCMF!

