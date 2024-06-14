The Much Too Early Weather Forecast For Wildwood’s Barefoot Fest

We are just days away from the Barefoot Country Music Fest in Wildwood!

It's the fourth edition of the fest and it's happening Jaune 20 - 23 on the beach in Wildwood!

Barefoot Country Music Fest is sold out - almost

This year's event has already sold out (almost). General Admission and VIP are sold out, and the only tickets available are Super VIPs. Get your tickets here.

Barefoot features headliners Luke Bryan, Keith Urban, Kane Brown, and Old Dominion. Over 40 different country acts will be taking the stage at the 4-day festival.

Among the other featured performers will be Bailey Zimmerman, Jake Owen, Scotty McCreery, and even the Beach Boys!

Weather looks great for Barefoot

Even though it's early, here's a peek of the extended weather forecast for Wildwood (as of Friday, June 14th.)

The Weather Channel offers this forecast for the event:

Thursday: Sunny, with a high of 81.

Friday: Mostly Sunny with a high of 84.

Saturday: Mostly Sunny, high of 84.

Sunday: Partly Cloudy with a high of 80.

The highest chances for any rain are both Saturday and Sunday, but that's only a 24% chance.

So --- dress appropriately and wear sunscreen!

We can't wait to see you in Wildwood!

