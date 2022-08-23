Jordan Davis, Lee Brice, Kane Brown and More to Play Folds of Honor Golf Tournament

Several country artists will be teeing off for a good cause at this year's Folds of Honor Celebrity Golf Tournament. The event — Aug. 29 at the Governors Club Tennessee — will bring many stars out for a second year, while others will be in the tee box for the first time.

Kane Brown, Kid Rock, Ed Werder, Walker Montgomery, Ken Duke, Jerry Stackhouse, Pete Mroz, Ryan Smyth, Tyler Braden and Michael Chandler will join previously-announced attendees Lee Brice, Jordan Davis, Michael Ray, Jelly Roll, Jon Crist, Cortland Finnegan, Rex Ryan, Jordan Rowe and Niko Moon.

“We are so excited for our second annual Folds of Honor Tennessee Celebrity Golf Tournament at The Prestigious Governors Club," says Jenner Kreifels, the Regional Development Officer for Folds of Honor Tennessee. "Year one was one of our largest fundraisers because of the amazing support from our celebrity guests, donors, and players. I cannot wait to see what year two brings in support of our military families.”

This marks the second year for the tournament, which brings together celebrities in the world of music, sports, entertainment and more to raise money for the nonprofit. In 2021, the golf tournament raised more than $334,000.

In addition to this year's round of golf, the event will feature dinner, a live and silent auction, and live music from Edwin McCain.

Folds of Honor provides scholarship opportunities for the families of fallen or injured service men and women. It was started by Lieutenant Colonel Dan Rooney after he returned from a deployment in Iraq — while watching the family of his fallen comrade collect their loved one's remains, he realized the harsh realities these people face when their service member dies or is left disabled. He has since dedicated his life to caring for these families.