Blake, Darius, Kid Rock, Jon Pardi, Lady A, and More to Play Wildwood Beach

The lineup for the Barefoot Country Music Fest in Wildwood continues to grow and be more and more impressive!

This year's event is scheduled for the Wildwood Beach June 15-18, 2023.

Headliners include Blake Shelton, Darius Rucker, and Kid Rock. Jon Pardi will be the anchor to the Thursday night kickoff concert.

It'll be a return to Wildwood for Jon Pardi, who played the first Barefoot Fest in Wildwood in August of 2021.

Other announced artists for the event include Lainey Wilson, Lady A, Riley Green, Parker McCollum, Michael Ray, and Parmalee.

Just added to the fest is Shane Profitt, who's new song is climbing up the charts on Cat Country 107.3. It's called "How It Ought to Be."

Also added to the lineup are Rome and Duddy, Drew Green, and Ben Chapman.

Tickets for the Barefoot Country Music Fest are now on sale and can be found here.

