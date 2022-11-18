Kid Rock to Play the Wildwood Beach in June 2023

Add Kid Rock to the list of music stars playing on the beach in Wildwood!

Kid Rock is the latest headliner to be named for the 2023 Barefoot Country Music Fest in Wildwood. The event is taking place on the beach June 15 -18, 2023.

Kid Rock Management Kid Rock Management loading...

Kid Rock is famous for his music hitting the formats of country, rock, and hip hop. His biggest country hits include, "All Summer Long" and"Picture."

One thing for certain: with Kid Rock on stage the party will be kicked up a notch in Wildwood!

Kid Rock joins already-announced headliners Blake Shelton and Darius Rucker. More than forty acts will play the Wildwood beach for the festival - the third annual event.

attachment-BCMF Kid Rock FB loading...

Get our free mobile app

For tickets to the Barefoot Country Music Fest, click here.

Photos with the Cat at the Barefoot Country Music Fest in Wilwood, NJ Did we take your photo?