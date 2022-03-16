The New Jersey Office of the Attorney General has released a list of the most stolen vehicles in the state so far in 2022.

Recently speaking to NJ.com, acting Attorney General Matthew Platkin said car thefts are, "not an urban problem or a suburban problem. It’s a statewide problem, and it’s driving violent crime."

In a post to Facebook on Wednesday, officials said,

Motor vehicle theft isn't just for joyriding anymore. Your car may be used to commit more serious crimes. Leaving your key fob in an unlocked car or leaving a car running and unattended is an open invitation to thieves who need a vehicle to carry out their criminal agenda.

By the numbers

Last year, over 14,300 vehicles were stolen in New Jersey, which was an increase of 22% compared to 2020, per reporting by patch.com.

Good news

While there has been an increase in vehicles being stolen in New Jersey, the time it takes police officers to recover them has dropped. In 2016, it took around 45 days. Last year, the average was just 13 days with most being found in nine or less (assuming your vehicle gets located).

Don't be the next victim

There are some very simple things that you can do to prevent your vehicle from being stolen. According to Allstate, always lock your car doors, never leave an extra key or a key fob in the car, don't leave your car running when you run into a store, and park in a well-lit area.

The most stolen cars in New Jersey since January 1, 2022

Honda Accord

Jeep Grand Cherokee

Honda CR-V

BMW X5

BMW 3-Series

Hyundai Sonata

Land Rover Range Rover Sport

Land Rover Range Rover

Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class

Audi Q5

BMW X3

BMW X6

